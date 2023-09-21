BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited      21-Sep-23      10:00
NetSol Technologies Limited          21-Sep-23      15:00
Sindh Modaraba                       21-Sep-23      15:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited              21-Sep-23      14:15
Gharibwal Cement Limited             21-Sep-23      17:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited              21-Sep-23      12:30
Shield Corporation Limited           21-Sep-23      12:00
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Limited                              21-Sep-23      11:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills           21-Sep-23       9:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering       21-Sep-23      11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba               21-Sep-23      11:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                              22-Sep-23      11:30
AKD-FUND S                           22-Sep-23      16:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Sep-23      11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Limited      22-Sep-23      11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       22-Sep-23      15:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           22-Sep-23      15:30
Clover Pakistan Limited              22-Sep-23      11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited         22-Sep-23      11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             22-Sep-23      11:00
Nina Industries Ltd                  22-Sep-23      16:30
Artistic Denim Mills Limited         23-Sep-23      16:00
Javedan Corporation Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Nimir Resins Limited                 23-Sep-23      12:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd                     23-Sep-23       9:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited   23-Sep-23      11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 23-Sep-23      11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      14:00
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited           25-Sep-23      11:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      12:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited        25-Sep-23      12:00
Millat Tractors Limited              25-Sep-23      11:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited          25-Sep-23      13:00
Hum Network Limited                  25-Sep-23      12:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited   25-Sep-23      14:30
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd                   25-Sep-23      11:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited      25-Sep-23      15:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              25-Sep-23      14:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited            25-Sep-23      15:30
Jubilee General Insurance Limited    25-Sep-23       9:30
Gammon Pakistan Limited              25-Sep-23      11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Limited         26-Sep-23      11:00
First UDL Modaraba                   26-Sep-23      11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Limited                              26-Sep-23      17:00
Dewan Cement Limited                 26-Sep-23      17:30
Dewan Automotive Enginering 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      15:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited        26-Sep-23      16:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd              26-Sep-23       8:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd.              26-Sep-23       7:30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited         26-Sep-23      11:00
Arif Habib Limited                   26-Sep-23      15:30
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      11:30
Biafo Industries Limited             26-Sep-23      11:30
Tariq Glass Industries Limited       26-Sep-23      11:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 26-Sep-23      11;30
Tariq Corporation Limited            26-Sep-23      14:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited       26-Sep-23      12:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills 
Limited                              26-Sep-23      18:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited              26-Sep-23      15:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited        26-Sep-23      15:15
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      10:00
786 Investments Limited              27-Sep-23      16:30
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Sep-23      11:15
Towellers Limited                    27-Sep-23      11:00
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited       27-Sep-23      15:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited             28-Sep-23      11:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited       28-Sep-23      11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited        28-Sep-23      12:00
Oil & Gas Development Company 
Limited                              28-Sep-23      11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited         30-Sep-23       9:00
Hafiz Limited                        3-Oct-23       11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                5-Oct-23       11:00
=========================================================

