BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 21-Sep-23 10:00
NetSol Technologies Limited 21-Sep-23 15:00
Sindh Modaraba 21-Sep-23 15:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited 21-Sep-23 14:15
Gharibwal Cement Limited 21-Sep-23 17:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited 21-Sep-23 12:30
Shield Corporation Limited 21-Sep-23 12:00
Ghazi Fabrics International
Limited 21-Sep-23 11:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 21-Sep-23 9:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-Sep-23 11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 21-Sep-23 11:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries
Limited 22-Sep-23 11:30
AKD-FUND S 22-Sep-23 16:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 22-Sep-23 11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 15:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 22-Sep-23 15:30
Clover Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited 22-Sep-23 11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Nina Industries Ltd 22-Sep-23 16:30
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 16:00
Javedan Corporation Limited 23-Sep-23 11:30
Gatron (Industries) Limited 23-Sep-23 11:30
Nimir Resins Limited 23-Sep-23 12:00
Pakistan PVC Ltd 23-Sep-23 9:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 12:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 12:00
Millat Tractors Limited 25-Sep-23 11:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 13:00
Hum Network Limited 25-Sep-23 12:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Limited 25-Sep-23 14:30
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 25-Sep-23 11:30
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 15:00
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 15:30
Jubilee General Insurance Limited 25-Sep-23 9:30
Gammon Pakistan Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Arctic Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
First UDL Modaraba 26-Sep-23 11:00
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills
Limited 26-Sep-23 17:00
Dewan Cement Limited 26-Sep-23 17:30
Dewan Automotive Enginering
Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited 26-Sep-23 16:30
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 26-Sep-23 8:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd. 26-Sep-23 7:30
Khyber Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Arif Habib Limited 26-Sep-23 15:30
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Biafo Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:30
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 26-Sep-23 11:00
Nishat Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 11;30
Tariq Corporation Limited 26-Sep-23 14:00
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 12:30
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills
Limited 26-Sep-23 18:30
Sapphire Fibres Limited 26-Sep-23 15:00
Thatta Cement Company Limited 26-Sep-23 15:15
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited 26-Sep-23 10:00
786 Investments Limited 27-Sep-23 16:30
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15
Towellers Limited 27-Sep-23 11:00
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 27-Sep-23 15:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 10:00
Blessed Textiles Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Sep-23 11:00
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited 28-Sep-23 12:00
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited 28-Sep-23 11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 9:00
Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00
=========================================================
