HONG KONG: Hong Kong fell at the open Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.32 percent, or 57.92 points, to 17,939.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.20 percent, or 6.29 points, to 3,118.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.18 percent, or 3.50 points, to 1,901.15.