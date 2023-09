HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s trade, with investors biding their time ahead of the Federal Reserve’s highly anticipated policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.06 percent, or 11.52 points, to 17,942.07.

Hong Kong stocks retreat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 1.95 points, to 3,123.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.17 percent, or 3.20 points, to 1,918.28.