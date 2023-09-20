PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Tuesday held meetings with caretaker Federal Ministers Dr Gohar Ejaz and Muhammad Ali on Tuesday and discussed strategies and initiatives to enhance international trade, promote exports, and improve the ease of doing business including industrial tariff and green energy options.

During the session, with caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry, the PBC presented a series of recommendations aimed at addressing key challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

The PBC emphasized the importance of rationalizing key inputs such as electricity, gas, and labour to enhance the overall competitiveness of Pakistani industries. The PBC also stressed the importance of promoting IT sector and transition from commodities to value addition and branding.

Gohar floats the idea of establishing ‘business parks’

Commerce minister expressed his unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and facilitating trade. He assured that regional trade would be facilitated through proper channels to bolster regional economic ties. He called on the members of PBC to come forward and play their due role in formalizing the economic activities.

Dr Gohar Ejaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating smuggling activities, ensuring a level playing field for legitimate businesses. He said, “I will visit every industrial city and make every industry functional” thereby demonstrating his dedication to public service and to enhancing Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

The Commerce minister also outlined his commitment to opening up new markets, increasing IT exports, and promoting E-Commerce to boost Pakistan’s GDP. He also mentioned plans for organizing trade exhibitions and securing concessions from trade partners. Dr Gohar Ejaz highlighted the government’s intention under SIFC to make IT exports a significant contributor to the country’s GDP.

This meeting marked a significant step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its international trade ties, enhance exports, and improve the ease of doing business. The Ministry of Commerce is committed to working closely with the business community and stakeholders to implement these recommendations and achieve sustainable economic growth.

According to an official statement, interim Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali held a comprehensive meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Business Council at Power Division during which issues related to the industrial tariff and green energy options came under discussion.

The minister acknowledged the fact that industry is the backbone of the country and to enhance its potential issues need to be addressed on war footing. The minister issued directions to the concerned quarters to take business community on board and give priority to their issues.

