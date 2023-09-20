BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Industrial surveillance: SSGC generates extra Rs5.5bn revenue

Press Release Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) Department is at the forefront of the company-wide drive to control gas pilferage and theft, major causes of Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses.

In its drive against the use of illegal compressors/suction pumps, the company checked 849 industrial units for negative gas pressure and caught 16 such factories running on suction devices. Summarily, a colossal fine of Rs 674 million was imposed as a penalty and a volume of over half a billion cubic feet (.5 bcf) of gas was consequently saved.

Along with it, more than 1,800 industries were jointly inspected by the representatives of company’s SS&CGTO, Measurement and Sales departments, under the lead of Security Wing officers. As a result, Industries with extra installed gas load were forced to regularize their excess gas load on RLNG. Consequently, a huge amount of Rs 3.9 billion was recovered from these industrial units.

In addition, a strong check was carried out on EVC and meter malfunctioning, unraveling 193 cases of EVC malfunctioning. Consequently, Rs 631 million were recovered with a volume of 581 mmcf of gas. 95 cases of meter malfunctioning were also discovered and an amount of Rs 390 million was saved. In volumetric terms, 285 mmcf gas was saved. In total, the efforts of SSGC in industrial sector earned extra revenue of Rs 5.5 billion and saved volumes 1366 million cubic feet of gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

GAS SSGC RLNG Industrial Sector gas theft gas pilferage

Comments

1000 characters

Industrial surveillance: SSGC generates extra Rs5.5bn revenue

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

PBC apprises ministers about key challenges

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Read more stories