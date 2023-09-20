BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
BIPL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.92%)
BOP 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.93%)
DGKC 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
GGL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.2%)
PPL 73.08 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.08%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 90.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,359 Increased By 62.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 107.3 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,139 Increased By 26.3 (0.16%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
TPL Insurance Limited              21-Sep-23     21-Sep-23     30% (i)        19-Sep-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd. #               15-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                          16-Sep-23     22-Sep-23                                   22-Sep-23
TPLSC (TPL Corp Limited)           20-Sep-23     22-Sep-23
Baluchistan Wheels Limited         15-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     35% (F)        13-Sep-23      23-Sep-23
Balochistan Glass Limited **       17-Sep-23     23-Sep-23
NBP Pakistan Growth-ETF            22-Sep-23     23-Sep-23     3.40% (F)      20-Sep-23
AL-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited.      22-Sep-23     24-Sep-23     250% (ii)      20-Sep-23
BAFLTFC6 (Bank Alfalah Limited)    11-Sep-23     25-Sep-23
Nishat Chunian Power Limited       18-Sep-23     25-Sep-23     NIL                           25-Sep-23
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)       20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #         21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)       22-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)         25-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd.                               22-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     50% (F)        20-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance 
Co Ltd #                           22-Sep-23     30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                       23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                            23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @        24-Sep-23     30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             25-Sep-23     30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                            29-Sep-23     30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit               29-Sep-23     1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                          25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Trust Modaraba                     5-Oct-23      12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Saudi Pak Leasing Co. Ltd          6-Oct-23      12-Oct-23     NIL                           12-Oct-23
Interloop Limited                  6-Oct-23      13-Oct-23     20% (F)        4-Oct-23       13-Oct-23
GOC (PAK) Limited                  7-Oct-23      14-Oct-23     25% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Good Luck Industries Ltd.          7-Oct-23      14-Oct-23     30% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                            8-Oct-23      14-Oct-23     10% (F)        5-Oct-23       14-Oct-23
Safe Mix Concrete Limited          9-Oct-23      16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
Hub Power Company Limited          10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     60% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Kohat Cement Company Limited       10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     NIL                           16-Oct-23
MACPAC Films Limited               10-Oct-23     16-Oct-23     15% (F)        6-Oct-23       16-Oct-23
Century Paper & Board Mills 
Limited                            10-Oct-23     17-Oct-23     NIL                           17-Oct-23
Descon Oxychem Limited             12-Oct-23     18-Oct-23     20% (F)        10-Oct-23      18-Oct-23
Tata textile Mills Limited         12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     30% (F)        10-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Merit Packaging Ltd.               12-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
National Foods Limited.            13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     50% (F)        11-Oct-23      19-Oct-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited     13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited                            13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.          13-Oct-23     19-Oct-23     NIL                           19-Oct-23
Macter International Limited       13-Oct-23     20-Oct-23     5.40% (F)      11-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Murree Brewery Company Ltd         14-Oct-23     20-Oct-23     50% (F)        12-Oct-23      20-Oct-23
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited     16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     60% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Trakker Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Matco Foods Limited                16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     5% (F)         12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
TPL Properties Limited             16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
TPL Corp Limited                   16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
MCB Investment Management 
Limited                            16-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     55% (F)        12-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
National Refinery Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Ismail Industries Limited          17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Limited                            17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Thal Limited.                      17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     130% (F)       13-Oct-23      23-Oct-23
Agriauto Industries Limited        17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
Rupali Polyester Ltd.              17-Oct-23     23-Oct-23     NIL                           23-Oct-23
EMCO Industries Limited            17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     5% (F)         13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Packaging Limited           17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Amreli Steels Limited              17-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     NIL                           24-Oct-23
Kot Addu Power Company Limited     18-Oct-23     24-Oct-23     50% (F)        16-Oct-23      24-Oct-23
Cherat Cement Company Limited      18-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Dynea Pakistan Limited             18-Oct-23     25-Oct-23     200% (F)       16-Oct-23      25-Oct-23
Security Papers Limited            17-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     110% (F)       13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Habib Rice Product Limited         18-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (F)        16-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd    19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
OLP Modaraba                       19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                            19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     75% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Nishat Power Limited               19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     30% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Orient Rental Mod                  19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     10% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
OLP Financial Services 
Pakistan Ltd                       19-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     20% (F)        17-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Allied Rental Modaraba             20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Ltd                       20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
K-Electric Limited                 20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd.      20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     40% (F)        18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Grays Leasing Ltd.                 20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     NIL                           26-Oct-23
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited        20-Oct-23     26-Oct-23     100% (F)       18-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
First Habib Modaraba               17-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     20% (F)        13-Oct-23      26-Oct-23
Feroze1888 Mills Limited           20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     88.8% (F)      18-Oct-23      27-Oct-23
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Limited                            20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
D.G.Khan Cement Co. Limited        20-Oct-23     27-Oct-23     NIL                           27-Oct-23
Bolan Castings Limited             19-Oct-23     28-Oct-23     NIL                           28-Oct-23
The Organic Meat Company Ltd                                   10% Bonus
Chenab Limited                                                 NIL                            9-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

