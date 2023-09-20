KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 19, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 293.00 296.00 UK POUND 367.00 371.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 78.20 79.00 AUD $ 190.00 194.00
UAE DIRHAM 82.00 82.80 CAD $ 218.00 222.00
EURO 315.80 319.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 43.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments