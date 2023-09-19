BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.12%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HBL 95.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 83.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.43%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 28.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.63%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.48%)
PPL 72.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.85%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.8%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
TRG 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,297 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,803 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,112 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Zaheer Abbasi | Tahir Amin Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: In the event that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar manages to meet Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, it is unlikely to lead to phasing out of a single harsh upfront condition agreed in the Stand By Arrangement (SBA) approved on 12 July 2023.

This was the consensus of several sources in the finance ministry on condition of anonymity who added that a request to subsidise and/or allow payment in installments to those consuming less than 200 units of electricity is also not likely to be favourably entertained by the Fund.

While taking to Business Recorder former adviser on Finance to the government of Sindh Kaiser Bengali lamented that the caretaker government has neither been able to control expenditure nor increase revenue and current account deficit is on the rise, therefore, there is no space for any relief and/or downward adjustment of utility rates. He further stated that there is no option for the caretaker government but to implement the SBA agreement in letter and spirit.

PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

The caretaker premier told media, in response to their question during a press conference last week, that the government would provide relief to those consuming up to 200 units in a week.

According to Foreign Office Kakar is likely to have a meeting with MD IMF on the sidelines of the (UN) General Assembly.

Former Adviser to Finance Ministry Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan stated that the caretaker prime minister will make an effort during a likely meeting with MD IMF to explain difficulties and challenges facing the general public in terms of high electricity prices but expressed reservations on whether any relief would be forthcoming.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Kristalina Georgieva UNGA IMF chief IMF and Pakistan IMF SBA Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

ECP takes step to defog election scene step by step

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

World leaders warn goals to fight hunger, poverty, climate change in peril

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Bilawal steps up pressure on ECP

PSM employees: ECC may approve Rs1.244bn for payment of salaries

Read more stories