PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is looking for a meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York aimed at seeking some adjustment in the ongoing stand-by arrangement (SBA) amid public outcry over rising inflation, hiked electricity tariff and prices of petroleum products.

A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York is making efforts with the IMF to schedule the caretaker premier’s meeting with the Fund’s chief on the sidelines of the UNGA session, as the prime minister is set to participate in the high UN forum from September 18-23 along with caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

“The [caretaker] Prime Minister’s meeting with the IMF chief is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to take place,” the official said. Amid rising public outcry and street demonstrations against inflation against price hike, the government is reportedly deliberating and sharing different options with the IMF to give some relief to the Pakistani people in terms of high electricity bills.

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

However, a plan has yet to be finalised to give some relief to the consumers who are already stricken badly by the sky-rocketing inflation.

Furthermore, the official said that the caretaker Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries, as well as, with the heads of international organisations, philanthropic organisations and corporate leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

However, no bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden is scheduled. President Biden will be hosting the world leaders attending the UNGA session on September 19 at the UN Headquarters and the official said that it may provide an opportunity to the caretaker prime minister to have a brief chat with the US president during handshakes with the participating global leaders.

On the same day, the caretaker prime minister will also attend a reception to be hosted by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres for the participants of the UNGA session.

On the sidelines, the official further said that the caretaker prime minister will also engage with other heads of state and government attending the UNGA session during the various activities organised on the sidelines.

The caretaker prime minister is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on 22 September 2023 in which he will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and global issues of concern including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is among the longest standing unresolved items on the UN agenda.

