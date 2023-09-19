Scandal-hit UK business lobby explores funding options

LONDON: Britain’s scandal-hit business lobby, the CBI, said Monday it was “exploring options” following reports it was in grave financial trouble in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Confederation of British Industry has faced an exodus of member companies since the allegations surfaced earlier this year, sparking a dramatic overhaul.

“As has been widely reported, the CBI has experienced some short term cashflow challenges following an incredibly difficult year for the organisation,” it said in an email to AFP.

“A number of options are being explored to resolve this issue and secure the footing of an organisation that remains in a strong medium to long term position.”

The CBI is looking to raise £3 million ($3.7 million) to stave off potential collapse within days, according to The Sunday Times newspaper.

Sister title The Times on Monday said the CBI was “seeking emergency funding” from its members while exploring a possible merger with MakeUK, a lobby group for manufacturers.

The CBI has faced claims that more than a dozen women were sexually harassed at the organisation and two others had been raped.

Police launched an investigation following the allegations first reported by The Guardian newspaper.

CBI director-general Rain Newton-Smith in April replaced Tony Danker, who departed over a separate misconduct allegation.