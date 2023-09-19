BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
Rainy weather forecast

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

KARACHI: Downpours and wind-thunderstorms are likely in several districts in Sindh from September 18 through coming Thursday, the Met Office said on Monday.

From the evening of September 18 till September 20, the rainy and windy spell is expected to batter Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Jamshoro, Larkana and Dadu. Karachi, Hyderabad, Naushero Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar will witnesses rains, Sukkur, Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot, Barkhan, Sibi, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran are also likely to see the rains at isolated places.

Rains and winds are also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar and Kohat from the eve of September 18 till Thursday.

