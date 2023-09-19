BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
MoD tells IHC it has no role in ‘audio leaks’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Sep, 2023 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence on Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had no role in recording calls of citizens, nor was it involved in any such activity in a plea pertaining to audio leaks.

However, the court termed replies from the ministries of defence, interior, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) unsatisfactory, and directed a detailed response again.

The development came during the hearing of a plea filed by former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Ali Saqib against a special committee of the National Assembly tasked with probing his purported audio leaks.

Justice Babar Sattar, who is heading the bench, remarked that the replies suggest that no one can record any conversations and no one has the facility to record telephone conversations.

“The federal government must provide answers to the court’s queries, or sensitive institutions will be directly summoned,” he added.

Expressing his displeasure, Justice Sattar said that the written response from the government does not answer the queries posed by the court.

“The government must answer; otherwise, we will make the intelligence agencies a part of the case,” he added.

Advocate Latif Khosa, on behalf of the petitioners, stated that his other client, Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, is also being summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a daily basis for voice matching, requesting the court to stop the authorities from the “harassment” of her client.

To this, Justice Sattar, said: “I cannot stop an investigative agency from investigating. When there is a violation of the law, you can challenge it. You are asking for an order to make FIA work according to the law”.

“This order will be meaningless because FIA has to work according to the law. If you say so, I can write in the order that FIA should work according to the law,” he added.

The court extended suspension of the summons served by the standing committee to the son of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and adjourned further hearing of the case.

The committee was formed to investigate the alleged audio leak of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son, Najam Saqib.

In the audio leaks, Najam could allegedly be heard telling a politician, Abuzar Chadar, that his father, Nisar, had “worked really hard” to get Chadar a ticket for the PTI.

In another audio, Najam allegedly tells one, Mian Aziz, how much money he expected in return for the party ticket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

