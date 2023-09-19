PML-N steps up mobilisation drive ahead of arrival of Nawaz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has geared up its efforts to attract a maximum number of people on the arrival of the party supremo on October 21. The party’s central Secretariat has also established a central facilitation control centre.

As a part of preparations for Nawaz’s return, the PML-N Punjab Monday held a grand consultative meeting which was attended by Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, former party MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders, and divisional and district office-bearers of the PML-N Punjab.

Sources claimed that the meeting participants were informed that Nawaz’s planned return to Pakistan on October 21 would not be affected by the SC’s recent decision. “No case is a hindrance in his way of return to Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif’s return date remains the same. The date has been announced. He is coming back on the same date”, the participants were told.

The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif participated in the meeting through a video link. The party chief organizer Maryam Nawaz appraised the party head about preparations being made at ward, division, tehsil, and district levels for his reception. She said the centre set up at the PML-N Secretariat would coordinate all the activities regarding the reception of the party leader.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Maryam Nawaz said the people would bury the characters of Panama and Iqama forever by according unprecedented reception to Nawaz Sharif on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif made the country atomic power, but today we are facing economic issues,” she said. “Nawaz Sharif faced injustice but always served the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N vice-president Hamza Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif is the cure for the sufferings of Pakistan and the people. “Whenever the people made Nawaz Sharif the prime minister, the people got relief; Nawaz Sharif is the cure for the sufferings of Pakistan and the people as he always worked for Pakistan,” he said.

Hamza asked the people to make Nawaz Sharif the Prime Minister for the solution to all the problems of Pakistan. He said all segments of society, including peasants, students, teachers, are looking towards Nawaz to resolve their sufferings.

The PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the wheel of the country’s development was stopped through a conspiracy. “Not only was conspiracy hatched against Nawaz, but there was a plot against the development of Pakistan, CPEC and friends of Pakistan,” he said. “Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, his tenure from 2013 to 2018 was the age of speedy development of Pakistan.” He maintained that a strong mandate to Nawaz would help end the side effects of conspiracy against Pakistan.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah politics of Nawaz Sharif revolves around the development of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people. “There would be no economic issues had the government of Nawaz Sharif was not overthrown through a conspiracy,” he said.

He was confident that the people would support the agenda of the country’s development by according unprecedented reception to Nawaz Sharif. He also shared the programme with the participants for the reception to the party Quaid. He said: “The nation will support the agenda of the country’s development by welcoming Nawaz Sharif on his return.”

In another development, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left London for Pakistan after spending a month in the United Kingdom. During his stay in the UK, Shehbaz held multiple meetings and discussed the programme about his return to Pakistan on October 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023