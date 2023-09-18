BAFL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.94%)
BIPL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.01%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.4%)
DGKC 44.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FABL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HBL 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 83.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.66%)
OGDC 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PAEL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PPL 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
PRL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.41%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 67.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,794 Increased By 40.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,113 Increased By 21 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 03:13pm

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed a decrease as it clocked in at 90.1 in August 2023, down from 91.6 in July 2023, showed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive. Therefore, an increase indicates a drop in trade competitiveness. The situation reverses when REER stands above 100 on the index.

As per the latest data by the SBP on Friday, the REER decreased 1.61% month-on-month (MoM).

When compared with August 2022, the REER value declined 5.3%, when it had stood at 95.17.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency.

“Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Meanwhile, the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (NEER) decreased 2.85% MoM in August 2023 to a provisional value of 36.72 from 37.79 in July 2023.

On a yearly basis, the NEER index fell by 23.3% from the value of 47.85 in August 2022.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

SBP REER NEER SBP interest rate real effective exchange rate

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Read more stories