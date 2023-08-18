BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Aug 18, 2023
Pakistan’s REER index jumps 4.4% MoM in July, now stands at 91.6

BR Web Desk Published 18 Aug, 2023 09:37pm

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed an increase as it clocked in at 91.6 in July 2023, up from 87.7 in June 2023, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive. Therefore, an increase indicates a drop in trade competitiveness. The situation reverses when REER stands above 100 on the index.

As per the latest data by the SBP on Friday, the REER increased 4.40% month-on-month (MoM).

When compared with July 2022, the REER value declined 2.5%, when it had stood at 94.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency.

“Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Meanwhile, the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (NEER) increased 1.29% MoM in July 2023 to a provisional value of 37.80 from 37.32 in June 2023.

On a yearly basis, the NEER index fell by 21.7% from the value of 48.3 in July 2022.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

