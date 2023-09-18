CM Punjab reviews steps taken to deal with smog challenge

LAHORE: It has been decided to turn the urban roads dust free for the eradication of smog. The roads will be washed for the prevention of smog. A task has been assigned to LWMC to wash the roads of Lahore while Deputy Commissioners have been directed to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling substandard fuel.

Before departure for China, a special meeting was held at CM Office under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to review steps being taken for the elimination of smog. It was informed during the meeting that financial assistance will be provided with the collaboration of World Bank so as to make the industries environment friendly.

CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to ensure implementation of Smog Prevention & Control Rules 2023 and sought a comprehensive plan from all concerned departments to bring down smog at the lowest level.

CM directed to seal the institutions for two months on committing frequent violation of anti smog policy. An advance affidavit should be taken from the farmers to prevent them from burning the residue of rice and other fields. Mohsin Naqvi directed that VICS and other relevant institutions should ensure issuance of Transport Fitness Certificate.

Environment experts put forth their proposals and recommendations in the meeting. Professor Doctor Sajid Rasheed Ahmad Principal College of Earth Environmental Sciences Punjab University said that motorcycle rickshaw is the main cause of environmental pollution. Professor Doctor Sajid Rasheed stressed that a long term policy is essential for the elimination of smog. Kilns should be transferred to agricultural waste instead of coals.

Professor Doctor Faiza Sharif of Government College University urged to give concessions to the industries in order to dispose of industrial wastes.

Zara Salman Chief Executive Officer Development Policy Research emphasized that smog like dengue and other diseases should be declared “Black Health Crisis”.

Doctor Shahana Khursheed Associate Professor LUMS said that electric three wheeler instead of cycle rickshaw should be promoted in Lahore.

Doctor Wajid Ijaz Expert EPD outlined that in order to impart public awareness a Health Advisory System should be promoted in case of increase in the smog level.

Shoaib Shafique GM SUPARCO underlined that smog cannot be eliminated by taking short term measures.

Doctor Shahid Abbas Director Meteorologist Lahore informed that smog is expected to decrease due to more rainfall. It was apprised during the briefing that slow speed of air by joining together with humidity and pollution gives rise to smog. 63 percent smog in Lahore is contributed due to motorcycle and Qingqi rickshaw.

11 percent smog takes place due to motorcar and jeep. 460 percent increase occurred in the sale of motorcycle and rickshaw during the last decade. Crop residue burning incidents in Sheikhupura and Okara are on the rise. Banning load rickshaw transportation in the northern Lahore can possibly reduce smog level. The building of a factory involved in committing violation of restrictions being imposed for the elimination of smog will not be de-sealed.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Bilal Afzal, Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretaries, Chairman PITB and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Head of NUST Institute of Environment Science participated in the meeting via video link.

