Jaranwala incident: Protesters demand repairs of burnt churches, houses

ISLAMABAD: The members of Christian community on Sunday held a protest demonstration outside the heavily-guarded Red Zone against the Jaranwala incident. The protesters led by J Salik demanded immediate repairs and restoration of the burnt churches and houses, and demanded that any further delay regard will have serious consequences.

They were carrying placards and banners in their hands with slogans written against the horrific incident of violence against the minority community. They demanded that an independent investigation be conducted into the attack and that those responsible should be arrested immediately.

The protestors alleged that despite intimation, the Faisalabad police did not take timely action against the agitators. On August 16, a charged mob, incited over the loudspeakers of a local mosque, stormed the neighborhood ransacking and torching at least 19 churches and over 80 residences besides terrorizing members of the Christian community.

