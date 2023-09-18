BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Sports

‘Unsung heroes’: $50,000 for rain-hit Asia Cup groundstaff

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

COLOMBO: All too often ignored in favour of the big name sport stars, cricketing groundstaff who kept the rain-hit Asia Cup running were promised a $50,000 shared bonus by organisers on Sunday.

The 50-over Asia Cup is a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and most of the matches were moved to Sri Lanka after India refused to tour Pakistan due to political tensions.

But rain played havoc and multiple matches in the six-nation tournament were delayed, and some abandoned.

The nearly three-week-long event was only saved by an army of around 100 Sri Lankan groundstaff wearing orange tops, who sprinted out with the covers each time rain halted play.

The team have been hailed the real stars by fans, commentators and players.

“Big shout out to the unsung heroes of cricket!” president of the Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, praising their “unwavering commitment and hard work”.

Shah, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief, said the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket were “proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of $50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen.”

Staff at Sri Lanka’s grounds at Colombo and Kandy would get the bonus, he said.

While the cash will be split between scores of staff, it will be likely well received in a country which last year suffered an economic crash that sparked dire food, fuel and medicine shortages, with GDP per capita sinking to $3,354.

“From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action,” Shah added.

“This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket’s success”.

Asia Cup groundstaff

