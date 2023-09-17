BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Punjab to provide cheaper sugar at utility stores

Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide cheap sugar at utility stores across the province, it emerged Saturday.

As per details, the government will provide sugar at Rs 140 per kilogram at 2100 utility stores and 750 franchised stores across Punjab.

In order to ensure transparency, the consumers are asked to bring their CNIC for buying sugar at utility stores and every family can buy maximum 5 kg sugar in a month.

Ex-mill price of sugar: Punjab govt moves LHC for withdrawal of stay order

Earlier, the price and availability of sugar were gradually becoming stable and normal with caretaker government launching a massive crackdown to curb smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities,

In line with its strategy, the government has also planned cash rewards for those citizens who would provide information leading to the identification of elements involved in the smuggling and hoarding. For this purpose, a toll-free number has been set up at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Ministry of Interior to call and share the required information against the elements involved in illegal activities, causing a dent in the national economy.

