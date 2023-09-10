Ex-mill price of sugar: Punjab govt moves LHC for withdrawal of stay order

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab has filed an application before the Lahore High Court praying to withdraw a stay order granted in favour of sugar mills restraining the authorities from finalizing the price of the commodity.

The government said that sugar mills had challenged a notification, ie, the Punjab Foodstuffs (Sugar) Order 2023 issued by the food department on July 28 last empowering the cane commissioner to fix the ex-mill price of sugar after hearing the representative body of the millers.

It said a consultative process was initiated in pursuance of the notification for the determination of sugar price, which has also been assailed by the millers before the court.

The government said the court allowed the consultative process of the price determination to continue, however, suspended its final decision.

The millers/association failed to participate in the consultative process despite several notices only to delay the matter.

The government pleaded that due to the embargo on determination of final price, the sugar price is being artificially maneuvered by means of stocking, hoarding and smuggling.

It argued that if the stay order granted by the court is not vacated, the authorities concerned will suffer an irreparable loss.

The government asked the court to withdraw the stay order in the larger interest of the public.

