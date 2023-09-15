BAFL 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
LDA recovers 75 kanals of commercial land

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: In an operation against the land mafia, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) recovered over 75 kanals of commercial land worth billions of rupees on Thursday.

As per the details shared by the LDA, under the supervision of LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, LDA Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid carried out the operation against the land mafia in Johar Town at PIA Road to recover government and private land. The land grabbers had built shops, auction houses and other permanent encroachments on these properties.

The operation was initiated on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi after the affectees had appealed to him to evacuate the places from the encroaching mafia.

Meanwhile, the LDA DG chaired a meeting of LDA Development sub committee, which entrusted TEPA with the work of renovation, repair and maintenance of underpasses, flyovers and pedestrian bridges of the Lahore. The renovation and repair work of underpasses, flyovers and pedestrian bridges will be completed within three months.

On this occasion, LDA DG Mohammad Ali Randhawa said that TEPA will work on all the underpasses of Lahore and the work will be started on all the underpasses, simultaneously.

“Cooperation should also be obtained from the private sector for the renovation work,” he added.

The meeting also approved the extension of 135 rush squares (Chowks) in 21 sectors of traffic police as anti-smog measures. Under anti-smog plan, the expansion of squares, remodeling of squares and slip road will be done.

Randhawa said that the LDA is providing jersey barriers to traffic police for better flow of traffic and control smog throughout the city.

The meeting reviewed various development schemes, including remodeling, repair and maintenance of College Road, the proposal to set up a facility for recreational activities and indoor sports for families at the Community Center of LDA Avenue One, and the expansion of roads around Data Darbar and Bhati Chowk for better traffic management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LDA TEPA Mohsin Naqvi commercial land Mohammad Ali Randhawa

