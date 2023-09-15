Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 15-Sep-23 16:00
NBP-Funds 15-Sep-23 15:00
K-Electric Limited 15-Sep-23 10:30
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 15-Sep-23 11:00
OLP Financial Services Pakistan
Limited 15-Sep-23 11:15
Globe Residency Reit 15-Sep-23 11:00
Goodluck Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:30
Quice Food Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:00
Chenab Limited 15-Sep-23 15:00
Murree Brewery Company Limited 15-Sep-23 10:15
TPL Corp Limited 15-Sep-23 11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 16-Sep-23 11:00
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 17:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 16-Sep-23 14:00
Beco Steel Limited 18-Sep-23 12:30
Sitara Chemical Industries
Limited 18-Sep-23 15:00
Grays Leasing Limited 18-Sep-23 10:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 18-Sep-23 11:00
Beco Steel Limited 18-Sep-23 14:30
Macter International Limited 18-Sep-23 11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries
Limited 19-Sep-23 17:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-Sep-23 11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited 20-Sep-23 12:45
Dadex Eternit Limited 20-Sep-23 16:30
Pak Datacom Limited 20-Sep-23 14:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 20-Sep-23 10:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 21-Sep-23 11:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-Sep-23 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 22-Sep-23 15:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 22-Sep-23 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 23-Sep-23 11:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15
Hafiz Limited 3-Oct-23 11:30
Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments