BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Safe Mix Concrete Limited            15-Sep-23      16:00
NBP-Funds                            15-Sep-23      15:00
K-Electric Limited                   15-Sep-23      10:30
Nishat Chunian Power Limited         15-Sep-23      11:00
OLP Financial Services Pakistan 
Limited                              15-Sep-23      11:15
Globe Residency Reit                 15-Sep-23      11:00
Goodluck Industries Limited          15-Sep-23      11:30
Quice Food Industries Limited        15-Sep-23      11:00
Chenab Limited                       15-Sep-23      15:00
Murree Brewery Company Limited       15-Sep-23      10:15
TPL Corp Limited                     15-Sep-23      11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited     16-Sep-23      11:00
Lucky Cement Limited                 16-Sep-23      17:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited      16-Sep-23      14:00
Beco Steel Limited                   18-Sep-23      12:30
Sitara Chemical Industries 
Limited                              18-Sep-23      15:00
Grays Leasing Limited                18-Sep-23      10:00
Rupali Polyester Limited             18-Sep-23      11:00
Beco Steel Limited                   18-Sep-23      14:30
Macter International Limited         18-Sep-23      11:00
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Limited                              19-Sep-23      17:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted             20-Sep-23      11:30
Kohinoor Mills Limited               20-Sep-23      12:45
Dadex Eternit Limited                20-Sep-23      16:30
Pak Datacom Limited                  20-Sep-23      14:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited           20-Sep-23      10:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba               21-Sep-23      11:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering       21-Sep-23      11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       22-Sep-23      15:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             22-Sep-23      11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 23-Sep-23      11:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited              25-Sep-23      11:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      14:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Sep-23      11:15
Hafiz Limited                        3-Oct-23       11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                5-Oct-23       11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

