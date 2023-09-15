Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
OLP Modaraba 14.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Thursday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments