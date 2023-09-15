BAFL 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
BIPL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.39%)
FABL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.44%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
FFL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.06%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.7%)
OGDC 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.98%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.64%)
PIOC 87.35 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (4.16%)
PPL 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.03%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.24%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.05%)
TRG 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.98%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 37.3 (0.82%)
BR30 16,291 Increased By 129.8 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,999 Increased By 349.4 (0.77%)
KSE30 16,175 Increased By 107.5 (0.67%)
Board meetings in progress

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
OLP Modaraba           14.09.2023       03.00       Annual Accounts             Meeting in
                       Thursday         P.M         for the Period                Progress
                                                    ended June
                                                    30, 2023
==========================================================================================

