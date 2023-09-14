BAFL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
BIPL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
DFML 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
DGKC 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
FABL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
FCCL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HBL 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.5%)
PIOC 84.12 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.08%)
PPL 72.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.26%)
SNGP 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.26%)
SSGC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 6.9 (0.15%)
BR30 16,161 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 59.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,067 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

OPay International confident it has muscle to tap Pakistan’s market

  • Statement comes after company got SBP approval to fully acquire a commercially active Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenced company
Ali Ahmed Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:19pm

OPay International Pte Ltd, a one-stop mobile payment service provider, believes it has enough muscle to make inroads into the untapped Pakistani market, as it seeks to expand its footprint in the country’s digital financial landscape.

Just days ago, OPay got approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to fully acquire FINJA Pvt Ltd, a commercially active Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licenced company.

“In a span of three months, we expect to be operating as an EMI,” Ali Mubashir Kazmi, President of OPay, told Business Recorder.

“OPay has been recognised by CNBC recently as the ‘Top 200 Global Financial Technology Companies’,” said Kazmi. “The fintech platform has a valuation of $2 billion,” he said, adding that down the line OPay intends to become a fully-fledged digital bank.

OPay provides digital payment, digital wallet, and other financial services to emerging market customers in Africa and Asia, which includes countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, and now Pakistan.

In a statement, OPay said that despite multiple challenges it remains committed to Pakistan and is desirous of replicating its performance in other markets.

“OPay’s strategy is for financial inclusion, which has a lot of space in Pakistan as it has a huge unbanked population, which we would target,” said Kazmi.

Under the EMI licence, OPay plans to create a digital eco-system comprising 1.6 million wallet users and further ramp up POS penetration by an additional 5,000 machines each year.

“Pakistan has a high demand for wallets, however, it remains unmet due to a lack of awareness regarding the product,” said Kazmi.

SBP digital banking Digital payments Electronic Money Institution OPay EMI

Comments

1000 characters

OPay International confident it has muscle to tap Pakistan’s market

Seventh consecutive gain: rupee settles at 297.96 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

Power theft campaign: hundreds arrested, millions of rupees recovered

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah among those injured in Balochistan blast

Pakistan to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-reduced match

Traders stop issuing gold rates amid reports of law-enforcement crackdown

Searle Company gets UAE approval for manufacturing facility

KSE-100 witnesses another dull session ahead of MPC announcement

Cipher case: special court rejects bail pleas of Imran and Qureshi

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Read more stories