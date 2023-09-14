BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
BIPL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
DGKC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HBL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PAEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.21%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TRG 88.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,567 Increased By 2.4 (0.05%)
BR30 16,166 Increased By 7.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 45,682 Increased By 91.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 16,082 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Former Starbucks CEO Schultz steps down from board

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2023 11:44am

NEW YORK: Starbucks said Wednesday its former chief executive Howard Schultz will step down from the coffee chain’s board of directors “as part of a planned transition.”

Schultz, who ended his third stint as CEO in March, helped transform the brand from a small coffee shop into an international chain over the decades.

“I look forward to supporting this next generation of leaders to steward Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter and advocate in my role as chairman emeritus,” the longtime Starbucks leader said in a statement.

In 2017, Schultz stepped aside as chief executive after his second tenure, handing the reins to Kevin Johnson. He later announced his retirement from the company and weighed a run for US president.

When Johnson left in 2022 after five years at the helm, Schultz returned as interim CEO, before Laxman Narasimhan took over the position in March this year.

Starbucks profit rises despite hit from China

In the company’s statement on Wednesday, it also announced that Wei Zhang, most recently a senior advisor to Alibaba Group, has been elected to the board of directors effective October 1.

Starbucks has in recent times come under fire over its confrontational approach to unionization, with Schultz defending against allegations it had violated US labor laws in countering the campaign.

In a hearing convened by progressive Senator Bernie Sanders earlier this year, Schultz said he was unaware of instances where workers were fired or relocated to other stores because of union activity.

Today, the Seattle-based corporation has more than 36,000 stores in 86 markets globally, according to the company.

Alibaba Group Starbucks

Comments

1000 characters

Former Starbucks CEO Schultz steps down from board

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates further against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee sees improvement against USD

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

US urges Pakistan to hold fair polls in manner consistent with its laws

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Oil rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Read more stories