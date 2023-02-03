AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Starbucks profit rises despite hit from China

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2023 11:46am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Starbucks reported higher quarterly profits Thursday, fueled by solid North American growth that compensated for continued weakness in China due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The big coffee chain’s results were a study in contrast between its two main markets, with North American comparable sales jumping 10 percent and China comparable sales slumping 29 percent.

The results in the United States reflected a lift from “strategic” price increases that helped offset the impact of increased spending on wages and employee benefits.

Acting Chief Executive Howard Schultz described the results as strong in light of “challenging global consumer and inflationary environments, a soft quarter for retail overall and the unprecedented, Covid-related headwinds that unfolded in China in Q1.”

Overall, profits rose 4.8 percent from the year-ago period to $855.2 million in the fiscal first quarter ending January 1. Revenues increased 8.2 percent to $8.7 billion.

The profits translated into earnings per share of 75 cents, a bit below analyst estimates.

Shares fell 2.4 percent to $106.57 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks

Comments

1000 characters

Starbucks profit rises despite hit from China

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

Read more stories