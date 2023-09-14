KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.001 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,640.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.908 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.828 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.913 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.399 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.094 billion), DJ (PKR 879.538 million), Silver (PKR 407.673 million), Natural Gas (PKR 206.730 million), SP 500 (PKR 193.151 million), Japan Equity (PKR 88.419 million), Brent (PKR 48.744 million) and Copper (PKR 33.149 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 43.709 were traded.

