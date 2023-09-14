BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Vibrio Cholera’ KW&SC equips 17 pumping stations with sodium hypochlorite

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

KARACHI: Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) in collaboration UNICEF and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) is adding sodium hypochlorite in some 17 different pumping stations in Karachi to cope with the incidence ‘Vibrio Cholera’ and other bacterial infections that cause severe and acute diarrhea.

Officials at KW&SC said that Water Corporation adds the required dose of Chlorine to the water supplied to the citizens as per the standards and quantities set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The process of adding Chlorine to the water supplied from all government hydrants of the Water Corporation has also been ensured and Lab Unit Staff Water Corporation regularly checks the dose of chlorine in water in different areas of the city including all labs.

They said that the Water Corporation along with the Health Department and other relevant departments of the Government of Sindh have been working for the prevention of Nigellaria and other diseases including cholera.

Chief Chemist Water Corporation in a certificate has confirmed that the costs of the project are being borne by UNICEF, and PCRWR is monitoring the project activities along with Water Corporation.

Sodium Hypochlorite 12 percent to 15 percent (Liquid Chlorine/Bleach) in properly manage/control dosing is safe for human health and having disinfecting effect upon bacteria.

He said UNICEF is providing 500,000 kgs of Sodium Hypochlorite - 12 percent to 15 percent for the period of 3 months.

This Sodium Hypochlorite is manufactured by Engro Chemicals and supplied through their reputed distributor Chemi Corporation.

He said the UNICEF is bearing the expenditure of this project and PCRWR is executing/monitoring this project activity with KW&SC.

The PCRWR is an apex national research organization mandated to conduct, coordinate, and promote research in all fields of water resources engineering, planning and management throughout the country.

It is working under the administrative control of Ministry of Water Resources, Government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UNICEF KW&SC PCRWR

Comments

1000 characters

‘Vibrio Cholera’ KW&SC equips 17 pumping stations with sodium hypochlorite

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories