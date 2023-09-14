‘Vibrio Cholera’ KW&SC equips 17 pumping stations with sodium hypochlorite

KARACHI: Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) in collaboration UNICEF and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) is adding sodium hypochlorite in some 17 different pumping stations in Karachi to cope with the incidence ‘Vibrio Cholera’ and other bacterial infections that cause severe and acute diarrhea.

Officials at KW&SC said that Water Corporation adds the required dose of Chlorine to the water supplied to the citizens as per the standards and quantities set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The process of adding Chlorine to the water supplied from all government hydrants of the Water Corporation has also been ensured and Lab Unit Staff Water Corporation regularly checks the dose of chlorine in water in different areas of the city including all labs.

They said that the Water Corporation along with the Health Department and other relevant departments of the Government of Sindh have been working for the prevention of Nigellaria and other diseases including cholera.

Chief Chemist Water Corporation in a certificate has confirmed that the costs of the project are being borne by UNICEF, and PCRWR is monitoring the project activities along with Water Corporation.

Sodium Hypochlorite 12 percent to 15 percent (Liquid Chlorine/Bleach) in properly manage/control dosing is safe for human health and having disinfecting effect upon bacteria.

He said UNICEF is providing 500,000 kgs of Sodium Hypochlorite - 12 percent to 15 percent for the period of 3 months.

This Sodium Hypochlorite is manufactured by Engro Chemicals and supplied through their reputed distributor Chemi Corporation.

He said the UNICEF is bearing the expenditure of this project and PCRWR is executing/monitoring this project activity with KW&SC.

The PCRWR is an apex national research organization mandated to conduct, coordinate, and promote research in all fields of water resources engineering, planning and management throughout the country.

It is working under the administrative control of Ministry of Water Resources, Government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023