42 students get outstanding scholarships on order of Ombudsman

LAHORE: On the order of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (retd), Rs 1,996,870 was paid for the approved cases of educational scholarships of 42 students by Punjab Welfare Fund and Punjab Social Protection Authority.

The Office of the Punjab Ombudsman has received applications from across the province regarding educational scholarships, in which the applicants requested that the relevant institutions are reluctant to pay of educational scholarships to their children.

Taking action on their applications, The Ombudsman Punjab, Major Azam Suleman Khan (retd) ordered the immediate payment of Rs 1,551,870 to 29 students by who were to receive scholarships from Punjab Welfare Fund and Rs 445,000 to 13 students by who were to receive scholarships from Punjab Social Protection Authority of different institutions.

A total of Rs 1,996,870 has been paid to 42 students in terms of educational scholarships, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab.

The students and their parents acknowledge and appreciated the role of Ombudsman’s office in getting them paid their scholarship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023