BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
OLP Modaraba 14-Sep-23 15:00
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited 14-Sep-23 11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 14-Sep-23 11:30
Imperial Limited 14-Sep-23 10:00
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited 14-Sep-23 11:00
NBP-Funds 15-Sep-23 15:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited 15-Sep-23 16:00
Goodluck Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:30
OLP Financial Services
Pakistan Limited 15-Sep-23 11:15
Quice Food Industries Limited 15-Sep-23 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 15-Sep-23 11:00
TPL Corp Limited 15-Sep-23 11:00
K-Electric Limited 15-Sep-23 10:30
Murree Brewery Company
Limited 15-Sep-23 10:15
Chenab Limited 15-Sep-23 15:00
Globe Residency Reit 15-Sep-23 15:30
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited 16-Sep-23 14:00
Sui S outhern Gas
Company Limited 16-Sep-23 11:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 18-Sep-23 11:00
Macter International Limited 18-Sep-23 11:00
S\itara Chemical
Industries Limited 18-Sep-23 15:00
Beco Steel Limited 18-Sep-23 14:30
Grays Leasing Limited 18-Sep-23 10:00
Beco Steel Limited 18-Sep-23 12:30
Sardar Chemical
Industries Limited 19-Sep-23 17:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 20-Sep-23 10:00
Dadex Eternit Limited 20-Sep-23 16:30
Pak Datacom Limited 20-Sep-23 14:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited 25-Sep-23 14:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 25-Sep-23 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 27-Sep-23 11:15
Olympia Mills Limited 5-Oct-23 11:00
