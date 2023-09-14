BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 07:08am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
OLP Modaraba                          14-Sep-23     15:00
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
Company Limited                       14-Sep-23     11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba                14-Sep-23     11:30
Imperial Limited                      14-Sep-23     10:00
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited          14-Sep-23     11:00
NBP-Funds                             15-Sep-23     15:00
Safe Mix Concrete Limited             15-Sep-23     16:00
Goodluck Industries Limited           15-Sep-23     11:30
OLP Financial Services
 Pakistan Limited                     15-Sep-23     11:15
Quice Food Industries Limited         15-Sep-23     11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited          15-Sep-23     11:00
TPL Corp Limited                      15-Sep-23     11:00
K-Electric Limited                    15-Sep-23     10:30
Murree Brewery Company
Limited                               15-Sep-23     10:15
Chenab Limited                        15-Sep-23     15:00
Globe Residency Reit                  15-Sep-23     15:30
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Limited                      16-Sep-23     14:00
Sui S outhern Gas
Company Limited                       16-Sep-23     11:00
Rupali Polyester Limited              18-Sep-23     11:00
Macter International Limited          18-Sep-23     11:00
S\itara Chemical
Industries Limited                    18-Sep-23     15:00
Beco Steel Limited                    18-Sep-23     14:30
Grays Leasing Limited                 18-Sep-23     10:00
Beco Steel Limited                    18-Sep-23     12:30
Sardar Chemical
Industries Limited                    19-Sep-23     17:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited            20-Sep-23     10:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                 20-Sep-23     16:30
Pak Datacom Limited                   20-Sep-23     14:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited      25-Sep-23     14:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited               25-Sep-23     11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   27-Sep-23     11:15
Olympia Mills Limited                  5-Oct-23     11:00
=========================================================

