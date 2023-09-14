KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Saudi Pak Leasing 30.06.2023 Nil 14.581 0.15 12.10.2023 06.10.2023 to Company Limited Year End 3.00.P.M 12.10.2023 AGM Shabbir Tiles & 30.06.2023 Nil 37.613 0.16 23.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Ceramics Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 23.10.2023 AGM Security Papers Limited 30.06.2023 110% (F) 967.380 16.33 26.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Allied Rental Modaraba 30.06.2023 Nil 301.384 1.37 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Year End 2.30.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM Habib Rice Product Ltd. 30.06.2023 30% (F) 333.064 8.33 26.10.2023 18.10.2023 to Year End 3.00.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM First Habib Modaraba 30.06.2023 20% (F) 519.631 2.34 26.10.2023 17.10.2023 to Year End 3.00.P.M 27.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

