Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Saudi Pak Leasing 30.06.2023 Nil 14.581 0.15 12.10.2023 06.10.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 3.00.P.M 12.10.2023
AGM
Shabbir Tiles & 30.06.2023 Nil 37.613 0.16 23.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Ceramics Limited Year End 10.30.A.M 23.10.2023
AGM
Security Papers
Limited 30.06.2023 110% (F) 967.380 16.33 26.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Allied Rental
Modaraba 30.06.2023 Nil 301.384 1.37 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Year End 2.30.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Habib Rice
Product Ltd. 30.06.2023 30% (F) 333.064 8.33 26.10.2023 18.10.2023 to
Year End 3.00.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
First Habib
Modaraba 30.06.2023 20% (F) 519.631 2.34 26.10.2023 17.10.2023 to
Year End 3.00.P.M 27.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments