BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
BIPL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
DGKC 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
HBL 95.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
PAEL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PIBTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PIOC 83.22 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.86%)
PPL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.11%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,565 Increased By 5.6 (0.12%)
BR30 16,163 Increased By 21.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur to miss India match in Asia Cup

AFP Published 13 Sep, 2023 04:43pm
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim (front) takes part in a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 8, 2023, on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Sri Lanka. File Photo: AFP
Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim (front) takes part in a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 8, 2023, on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Sri Lanka. File Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim will skip Friday’s Asia Cup Super Four match against India to spend time with his wife and newborn daughter, the cricket board said Wednesday.

Bangladesh is already out of the race for the September 17 final after India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Colombo on Tuesday, in the tournament that is a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Mushfiqur had returned to Bangladesh for the birth of his second child, born on Monday.

India reach Asia Cup final with win over Sri Lanka

He was initially expected to rejoin the team for the India match in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. He will now remain in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

“Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children,” BCB operations chief Mohammed Jalal Yunus.

“We fully understand his situation, and have decided to permit him to skip the game.”

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who also returned home with Mushfiqur after their defeat against Sri Lanka on September 9, rejoined the team in Colombo on Wednesday.

They will wrap up the campaign with the India game, before preparing for a three-match series against New Zealand at home next week.

India Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim Asia Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur to miss India match in Asia Cup

Sixth successive gain: rupee settles at 298.82 against US dollar in inter-bank

Open-market: rupee weakens marginally against US dollar

World Bank’s IFC doubles investment commitments in Pakistan to $1.5bn in FY23

‘Handful of elements’ will not be allowed to hold GB’s law and order situation hostage: Caretaker PM

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

Cipher case: Special court extends Imran’s judicial remand

Oil prices extend multi-month highs on supply concerns

China says it has not banned purchase, use of foreign phone brands

Suddenly airport outsourcing plans put on ice

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Read more stories