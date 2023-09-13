BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in KPK well

  • Nashpa Well-10 is situated within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 12:17pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, saw a significant increase in oil and gas production from its Nashpa Well-10, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Exploration & Production firm announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“OGDCL is delighted to announce a significant production increment at the Nashpa Well-10 as part of its production enhancement campaign,” read the notice.

June oil reserves decline 17pc to 193m bbl YoY

“The well is situated within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” it added.

The company said implementing production enhancement strategy and rigless intervention in the Hangu-Lumshiwal formation resulted in a considerable upsurge in hydrocarbon production, with an additional output of 900 bpd (barrel per day) of oil at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 720 psi.

“The enhanced production from the well commenced on September 12, 2023,’’ said OGDCL. “Consequently, the cumulative production from the well now stands at 1340 bpd of oil.”

The E&P also said gas is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) network.

Nashpa D&PL operates under a joint venture, wherein OGDCL is the operator, with a 56.45% stake, alongside Pakistan Petroleum Limited (28.55% share) and Government Holding Private Limited (15% share). Nashpa-10 has been in production since December 2020.

“Prior to the enhancement, the well was producing 440 bpd of oil and 3.40 mmscfd of gas at a WHFP of 710 psi from the Datta, Shinawari, and Samanasukh formations,” said OGDCL.

On Tuesday, OGDCL said it has begun production at the Nashpa-11 well.

“The Nashpa-11 well has been successfully tested, completed, and brought into the production stream,” it had said.

As of September 11, 2023, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant through a 1.8km flow line, and gas is being injected into the SNGPL network, it said on Tuesday.

