BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
BIPL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.25%)
CNERGY 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.1%)
DFML 17.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HBL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.41%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.52%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.26%)
PIBTL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 82.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.7%)
PRL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.68%)
SSGC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
TPLP 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
TRG 90.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.33%)
UNITY 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 37.2 (0.81%)
BR30 16,288 Increased By 190.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

June oil reserves decline 17pc to 193m bbl YoY

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 07:01am

KARACHI: The country’s oil reserves declined by 17 percent to stand at 193 million bbl in June 2023 as compared to 233 million bbl in June 2022, which is owed to natural decline at major oil fields.

The decline in reserves of major field such as Jhandial, Pasakhi/Pasakhi North, Chanda, Adhi, Nashpa, Shahdadpur, and Makori East which depicted a plunge of 99.6 percent, 27 percent, 15 percent, 13 percent, 13 percent, 6 percent, and 3 percent YoY, respectively contributed to the overall decline in oil reserves.

Meanwhile, the oil reserves of fields such as Mehar, Umar, Halini, and Pindori witnessed a jump of 21 percent, 3x, 3x, and 4x YoY, respectively. Towards the end of June 2023, the total gas reserves arrived at 18,339 bcf against 19,513 bcf in June 2022, showcasing a drop of 6 percent YoY.

On a field wise basis, gas reserves of Kunnar West Deep, Uch, Adhi, Qadirpur, Shahdadpur, Nashpa, Sui, and Mari depleted by 5 percent, 5 percent, 6 percent, 7 percent, 8 percent, 9 percent, 9 percent, 10 percent and 12 percent YoY, respectively.

Oil and gas reserves from new fields such as Takhat, Mari Ghazij, Bolan East, Bettani (Wali), Kot Nawab, and Shahpur Chakar North were added to the country’s total reserves by June 2023, cumulatively contributing 66 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) to the total reserves. The oil reserves of PPL, POL and MARI declined by 10 percent, 59 percent, and 77 percent YoY, respectively, whereas, OGDCL’s oil reserves witnessed an uptick of 1.0 percent YoY.

In terms of gas reserves, OGDCL, PPL, MARI, and POL’s reserves were reduced by 4 percent, 4 percent, 11 percent and 55 percent YoY, respectively. “Our estimates for the remaining hydrocarbon reserve life of OGDCL, MARI, PPL and POL arrived at 20 years, 15 years, 11 years, and 8 years, respectively”, Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid at Arif Habib Limited said. Whereas, the country’s total hydrocarbon reserves have a reserve life of 15 years, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

gas reserves OGDCL PPL Oil POL oil reserves oil and gas reserves oil fields Mari Petroleum Pakistan oil reserves

Comments

1000 characters

June oil reserves decline 17pc to 193m bbl YoY

SIFC apex body lays focus on economic revival efforts

FCA mechanism: DISCOs’ July tariff raised by Rs1.46 per unit

Fake/flying invoices: Taxmen told to conduct probe into cases of big cos

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India’s curbs

Govt says gas prices to be revised upward

2023 a challenging year for automotive industry: ‘Major OEMs are experiencing 55pc drop in volumes’

Move to promote Islamic mode of financing: MoF proposes draft amendments to MTBs, Ijara Sukuk rules

Corruption allegations: UBG demands removal of FPCCI president

Detailed verdict issued: Audio leaks: SC dismisses Centre’s plea for recusal of CJP

‘Interest-free’ loans to 11 LHC judges: PBC voices concern over Punjab govt’s decision

Read more stories