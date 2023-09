BENGALURU: Indian shares opened little changed on Wednesday, with the benchmarks witnessing profit-taking at near record high levels after positive macroeconomic data.

Indian stocks succumbs to profit-taking at record highs

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.02% at 19,989.50 by 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.05% to 67,188.64.