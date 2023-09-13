BAFL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
Indian stocks succumbs to profit-taking at record highs

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 index dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the blue-chip index hit a record high near the open, while the small-caps and mid-caps snapped an 11-session winning run.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.02% lower at 19,993.20, after hitting an all-time high earlier for the second straight session. The 30-member S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.14% higher at 67,221.13.

The volatility index rose to 11.69, the highest since Aug. 31.

“The profit-booking seen today at near record highs was just a matter of time due to stretched valuations,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

