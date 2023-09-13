BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
BIPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
FABL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FCCL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
MLCF 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.56%)
OGDC 93.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.95%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.2%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,569 Increased By 10.2 (0.22%)
BR30 16,174 Increased By 32.6 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By 138 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,088 Increased By 24.8 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 09:46am

ISLAMABAD: A total of 50,000 companies are filing their annual income tax returns out of over 100,000 entities registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The data has been disclosed in the FBR report (Stakeholder Engagement Plan) issued under the World Bank funded Pakistan Raises Revenue Project (PRRP).

A FBR’s report on reforms disclosed that the SECP and FBR share data through a one-window facility for company and national tax number (NTN) registration under the Virtual One Stop Shop (VOSS). This scheme has been launched to ease the registration process for companies under the ease of doing business agenda.

Major tax drive initiated against defaulters

Although there is a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in place between the two entities, for sharing need-based data, the representatives felt that FBR should be more proactive about sharing data and information.

Only 50,000 of the 100,000 companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are filing their taxes and this issue needs to be jointly addressed by the FBR and SECP.

The SECP has various ideas on taxation regimes for different types of companies (limited liability, sole proprietorship, group companies, etc) that can help set up an enabling environment for improved taxation. The engagement between SECP and FBR can help establish taxation benefits for various types of companies, encouraging them to register with FBR and avail of such benefits, the FBR report stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank SECP Taxes Companies FBR tax return registered companies NTN income tax return filers Stakeholder Engagement Plan PRRP

Comments

1000 characters
Abba ji Sep 13, 2023 08:16am
FBR is just a stupid institution.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aamir Sep 13, 2023 09:41am
Many of these companies are probably closed and nonfunctional since ages. A one page short form and easy deregisteration should be carried out
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Only 50pc of SECP registered entities file tax returns

MoE advocates supply of RLNG to bulk consumers

Documentation requirements: Paperless environment not possible: FBR

Domestic collection improvement: FBR presents strategy to Shamshad

PPIB extends LoI of Mahl HHP to Dec 31, 2024

US envoy now reaches out to people of Gwadar

Artificial appreciation of PKR to encourage imports: Pasha

Nepra grills CEOs of Discos for inflated electricity bills

The then principal secretary to Nawaz, Khaqan: Fawad Hassan Fawad made federal minister

Bilawal decries ‘absence of a level playing field’

Read more stories