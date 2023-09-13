KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 10,000,000 7.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 7.19
Adam Securities Avanceon Ltd 342 48.40
Adam Securities 342 48.50
MRA Securities 325 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,009 47.98
D.J.M. Sec. Dawood HerculesXD 172,500 106.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 172,500 106.00
K.H.S. Securities Descon Oxychem 10,000 26.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.75
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Fauji Fert. 1,900,161 94.62
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900,161 94.62
K.H.S. Securities Ghani Chemical 65,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 10.00
Arif Latif Securities Meezan Bank 100 120.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 120.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 82,400 924.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,400 924.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Sapphire Tex. 100,000 1,130.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1,130.00
MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 1,001 144.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,001 144.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec. Systems Limited 69,903 429.59
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 69,903 429.59
Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.47
Aba Ali H. Sec. 500 12.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,500 17.47
D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 700,000 24.48
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 24.48
ASDA Sec. WorldCall Telecom 100,000 1.28
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1.28
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 14,902,574
===========================================================================================
