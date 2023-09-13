BAFL 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2023 06:17am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Agritech Limited                      10,000,000          7.19
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000,000          7.19
Adam Securities              Avanceon Ltd                                 342         48.40
Adam Securities                                                           342         48.50
MRA Securities                                                            325         47.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,009         47.98
D.J.M. Sec.                  Dawood HerculesXD                        172,500        106.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 172,500        106.00
K.H.S. Securities            Descon Oxychem                            10,000         26.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000         26.75
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Fauji Fert.                            1,900,161         94.62
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,900,161         94.62
K.H.S. Securities            Ghani Chemical                            65,000         10.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  65,000         10.00
Arif Latif Securities        Meezan Bank                                  100        120.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100        120.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Mehmood Tex.                              82,400        924.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  82,400        924.50
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Sapphire Tex.                            100,000      1,130.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000      1,130.00
MRA Securities               Shell Pakistan                             1,001        144.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,001        144.00
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            Systems Limited                           69,903        429.59
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  69,903        429.59
Alfalah CLSA Sec.            TPL Properties                         1,700,000         17.47
Aba Ali H. Sec.                                                           500         12.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,700,500         17.47
D.J.M. Sec.                  Unity Foods Ltd                          700,000         24.48
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 700,000         24.48
ASDA Sec.                    WorldCall Telecom                        100,000          1.28
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 100,000          1.28
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        14,902,574
===========================================================================================

