KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah CLSA Sec. Agritech Limited 10,000,000 7.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 7.19 Adam Securities Avanceon Ltd 342 48.40 Adam Securities 342 48.50 MRA Securities 325 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,009 47.98 D.J.M. Sec. Dawood HerculesXD 172,500 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 172,500 106.00 K.H.S. Securities Descon Oxychem 10,000 26.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 26.75 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Fauji Fert. 1,900,161 94.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,900,161 94.62 K.H.S. Securities Ghani Chemical 65,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 65,000 10.00 Arif Latif Securities Meezan Bank 100 120.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 120.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Mehmood Tex. 82,400 924.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 82,400 924.50 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Sapphire Tex. 100,000 1,130.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1,130.00 MRA Securities Shell Pakistan 1,001 144.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,001 144.00 Alfalah CLSA Sec. Systems Limited 69,903 429.59 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 69,903 429.59 Alfalah CLSA Sec. TPL Properties 1,700,000 17.47 Aba Ali H. Sec. 500 12.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,700,500 17.47 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 700,000 24.48 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 24.48 ASDA Sec. WorldCall Telecom 100,000 1.28 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1.28 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 14,902,574 ===========================================================================================

