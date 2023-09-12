BAFL 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.14%)
BIPL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.09%)
DGKC 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.33%)
FABL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
GGL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
HBL 96.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
HUBC 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 93.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.75%)
PAEL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.1%)
PIOC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.67%)
PPL 72.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.79%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-7.62%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.29%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.12%)
TELE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.5%)
UNITY 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,559 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.79%)
BR30 16,141 Decreased By -162 (-0.99%)
KSE100 45,508 Decreased By -357.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,063 Decreased By -120 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC says oil production increases slightly in August

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2023 07:52pm

VIENNA: Oil production among the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased slightly in August despite Saudi Arabia voluntarily cutting output, the group said in a report Tuesday.

After a drop in July, output rose by 113,000 barrels per day in August to a monthly average of 27.45 million bpd, OPEC said in a monthly report.

The increase by some members was mitigated by cuts made by Saudi Arabia, which in a bid to prop up slumping prices, produced 88,000 fewer barrels per day compared with July.

Oil prices spike on tight supplies

Oil producers have been grappling with falling prices and high market volatility, reflecting continued fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China’s faltering economic recovery.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia said it would further extend its one-million-barrel output cut for the period of October through December this year.

Analysts have said the kingdom needs oil to be priced at around $80 per barrel to balance its budget.

In August, OPEC’s benchmark price rose by $6.27 to $87.33 per barrel.

In the second quarter, OPEC crude oil production averaged at 28.3 million barrels per day, falling 100,000 barrels per day short of demand, the organisation said in its report citing secondary sources.

Projected global oil demand increase in 2023 remained unchanged in the August report at 2.4 million barrels per day.

“In 2024, solid global economic growth, amid continued improvements in China, is expected to further boost oil consumption,” OPEC said.

Next year, global demand for oil will rise by 2.2 million barrels per day to a total global demand of 104.3 million barrels per day, according to the organisation.

OPEC Oil prices oil production

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC says oil production increases slightly in August

Inter-bank market: rupee settles below 300 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee closes at 297-300 against USD

Bilawal laments lack of 'level playing field' for political parties

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

KSE-100 extends losses as interest rate hike concerns persist

With aim to enable electric motorcycles in Pakistan, Zyp Technologies announces $1.2mn seed round

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

OGDCL initiates hydrocarbon production from Nashpa-11 well

Read more stories