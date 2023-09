JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Tuesday after losing more than 3% in the previous session on government data showing an increase in inventories and declining exports in the world’s second-biggest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 15 ringgit, or 0.40%, to 3,728 ringgit ($797.60) per metric ton in early trade after a six-session slide.