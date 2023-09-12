Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

ISLAMABAD: World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, on Monday, met with the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and briefed him about its programme in Pakistan.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar also participated in the meeting.

The caretaker prime minister said that the World Bank is playing a role in the development of the backward areas of Pakistan, especially the remote areas of Balochistan.

He added that the first priority of the government is to take the backward areas on the path of development like other parts of the country. The World Bank played its role in helping and rehabilitating the affected people in the historic floods of 2022, he said.

The government will provide all possible administrative support to complete the ongoing rehabilitation work in the affected areas, he said.

The WB country director briefed the prime minister about the development of the backward areas of Balochistan by the World Bank, the rehabilitation works of the flood victims in Sindh and the aid money announced by the World Bank in Geneva for the flood victims.

