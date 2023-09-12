BAFL 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.1%)
DGKC 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.2%)
FABL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
HBL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.07%)
PIOC 81.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.29%)
PPL 73.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.77%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.19%)
SNGP 45.27 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.3%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.04%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
TRG 90.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.46%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, on Monday, met with the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, and briefed him about its programme in Pakistan.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar also participated in the meeting.

The caretaker prime minister said that the World Bank is playing a role in the development of the backward areas of Pakistan, especially the remote areas of Balochistan.

Flood devastation: World Bank approves $213mn for Balochistan

He added that the first priority of the government is to take the backward areas on the path of development like other parts of the country. The World Bank played its role in helping and rehabilitating the affected people in the historic floods of 2022, he said.

The government will provide all possible administrative support to complete the ongoing rehabilitation work in the affected areas, he said.

The WB country director briefed the prime minister about the development of the backward areas of Balochistan by the World Bank, the rehabilitation works of the flood victims in Sindh and the aid money announced by the World Bank in Geneva for the flood victims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank floods Balochistan Najy Benhassine Floods in Pakistan World Bank programme Dr Shamshad Akhtar caretaker government caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters

Backward areas of Balochistan: World Bank official briefs PM

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Water resource boost: SIFC directs ministry to map out 5-year plan

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

Hybrid social protection system: $600m PCRSP project facing delay: World Bank

Judges unanimous on polls ‘within 90 days’: CJP

Economic development: Minister explains criticality of STZs, SEZs

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

KE consumers: Govt slammed for seeking over Rs10/unit positive adjustment

AsiaPak Investments seeks to convert Jamshoro plant into Thar coal

Read more stories