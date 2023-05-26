Flood devastation: World Bank approves $213mn for Balochistan

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on Thursday approved $213 million in financing for Balochistan to improve livelihoods and essential services and enhance risk protection in communities affected by the 2022 floods.

As per a statement, the financing is part of the programme agreed with the government to respond to the devastating floods that hit the country last summer and build a climate-resilient Pakistan.

“We will be working closely with the Government of Balochistan to support the affected communities by providing livelihood support and rehabilitating irrigation and flood protection infrastructures,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“This will not only help restore livelihoods but also protect the population by improving their resilience to potential future climate-related disasters and natural hazards. This project is part of the comprehensive package of post-floods rehabilitation and resilient-reconstruction program agreed with the authorities.”

Last year, record monsoon rains in south and southwest Pakistan followed by glacial melt in northern areas triggered flooding that impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, killing over 1,700 persons, while sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock.

As per the World Bank statement, the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP) will provide housing reconstruction grants to approximately 35,100 homeowners.

“It will also help restore essential services by rehabilitating damaged community infrastructure and facilities such as water supply, irrigation, roads, and community facilities.

“Balochistan is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters due to its geographical location, socioeconomic background, and climate change,” said Yoro Sidibe, Senior Water Specialist at the World Bank.

“This project will help provide economic opportunities to the affected communities while ensuring social inclusion and participation. It will also strengthen institutional capacity in terms of preparedness and response to future disasters.”

Pakistan needs $16.3bn to recover from flood damages, says govt

WB said that the project will benefit approximately 2.7 million people in selected communities in calamity-declared districts across Balochistan. IFRAP will restore degraded watersheds and strengthen institutional capacity at both the provincial and local level.

Also read: