Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2023 06:22am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 11, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Lian yang      Disc           Alpine Marine      09-09-2023
                  Hu             Mogas          Services
B-1               Trf            Disc           East Wind
                  Kristansand    Chemical       Shipping           10-09-2023
                                                Company
B-2               Fairchem       Load           East Wind
                  Thresher       Ethanol        Shipping           29-09-2023
                                                Company
B-10/B-11         Golden         Load           Crystal Sea        09-09-2023
                  Marine         Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Obsession      Load           Crystal Sea
                                 Clinkers       Services           06-09-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Hupeh          Disc           Sea Trade          04-09-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       04-07-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc Load      Ocean Sea          10-09-2023
                  Practise       Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         Olympia        Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     10-09-2023
                                 Container      Line Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-3/2         Koi            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            10-09-2023
                                 Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           Apl            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            10-09-2023
                  Barcelona      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl               11-09-2023     Disc Load                            Cma Cgm
Barcelona                        Container                           Pakistan
Fairchem          11-09-2023     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
Thresher                                                     Shipping Company
Koi               1-09-2023      Disc Load                            Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Obsession         11-09-2023     Load Clinkers                    Crystal Sea
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Safeen Prize      11-09-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Wan Hai 721       11-09-2023     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Gfs Pride         11-09-2023     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Alkyoni Sb        11-09-2023     D/51700 Rock                    Wma Shipcare
                                 Phosphate                           Services
Sc Hong           12-09-2023     D/14000                        Alpine Marine
Kong                             Chemical                            Services
Synergy           12-09-2023     D/L Container                Forbes Shipping
Oakland                                                                   Com
Esl Nhava         12-09-2023     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
Sheva                                                                Services
Eunice            12-09-2023     D/23714 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Racha             13-09-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Terataki          11-09-2023     Container Ship                             -
Gamsunoro         11-09-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              PVT Flora      Palm oil       Alpine         Sept. 08, 2023
MW-2              African Owl    Cement         E. Green       Sept. 10, 2023
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Skatzoura      Coal           GSA            Sept. 09, 2023
PIBT              Lindsaylou     Coal           Alpine         Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hua Wei-8      Palm oil       Alpine         Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Simaisma       LNG            GSA            Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Limra          LPG            M              Sept. 08, 2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
PVT Flora         Palm oil       Alpine                        Sept. 11, 2023
Simaisma          LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Limra             LPG            M. International                        -do-
Skatzoura         Coal           GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
ICE Fighter       Chemicals      Alpine                        Sept. 11, 2023
Sea-Peak
Galicia           LNG            MacKinnon's                             -do-
Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Chem Bulldog      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Mega              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ulriken           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Neutron
Sound             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Zoe Schulte       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Sea-span
Beacon            Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
MSC Rania         Container      MSC PAK                       Sept. 11, 2023
Maersk
Boston            Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Columbus          Container      GAC                           Sept. 12, 2023
=============================================================================

