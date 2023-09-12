Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 11, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Lian yang Disc Alpine Marine 09-09-2023 Hu Mogas Services B-1 Trf Disc East Wind Kristansand Chemical Shipping 10-09-2023 Company B-2 Fairchem Load East Wind Thresher Ethanol Shipping 29-09-2023 Company B-10/B-11 Golden Load Crystal Sea 09-09-2023 Marine Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Obsession Load Crystal Sea Clinkers Services 06-09-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 04-07-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 10-09-2023 Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping 10-09-2023 Container Line Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-3/2 Koi Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023 Container Pakistan Saptl-4 Apl Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023 Barcelona Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl 11-09-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm Barcelona Container Pakistan Fairchem 11-09-2023 Load Ethanol East Wind Thresher Shipping Company Koi 1-09-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan Obsession 11-09-2023 Load Clinkers Crystal Sea Services Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Safeen Prize 11-09-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd Wan Hai 721 11-09-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Gfs Pride 11-09-2023 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Alkyoni Sb 11-09-2023 D/51700 Rock Wma Shipcare Phosphate Services Sc Hong 12-09-2023 D/14000 Alpine Marine Kong Chemical Services Synergy 12-09-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping Oakland Com Esl Nhava 12-09-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic Sheva Services Eunice 12-09-2023 D/23714 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Racha 13-09-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Terataki 11-09-2023 Container Ship - Gamsunoro 11-09-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 PVT Flora Palm oil Alpine Sept. 08, 2023 MW-2 African Owl Cement E. Green Sept. 10, 2023 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Skatzoura Coal GSA Sept. 09, 2023 PIBT Lindsaylou Coal Alpine Sept. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hua Wei-8 Palm oil Alpine Sept. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Simaisma LNG GSA Sept. 10, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Limra LPG M Sept. 08, 2023 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= PVT Flora Palm oil Alpine Sept. 11, 2023 Simaisma LNG GSA -do- Limra LPG M. International -do- Skatzoura Coal GSA -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= ICE Fighter Chemicals Alpine Sept. 11, 2023 Sea-Peak Galicia LNG MacKinnon's -do- Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth Chem Bulldog Palm oil Alpine -do- Mega Palm oil Alpine -do- Ulriken Palm oil Alpine -do- Neutron Sound Gas oil Alpine -do- Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do- Sea-span Beacon Container O.N.E -do- MSC Rania Container MSC PAK Sept. 11, 2023 Maersk Boston Container GAC -do- Maersk Columbus Container GAC Sept. 12, 2023 =============================================================================

