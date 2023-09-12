KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 11, 2023).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-2 Lian yang Disc Alpine Marine 09-09-2023
Hu Mogas Services
B-1 Trf Disc East Wind
Kristansand Chemical Shipping 10-09-2023
Company
B-2 Fairchem Load East Wind
Thresher Ethanol Shipping 29-09-2023
Company
B-10/B-11 Golden Load Crystal Sea 09-09-2023
Marine Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Obsession Load Crystal Sea
Clinkers Services 06-09-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Hupeh Disc Sea Trade 04-09-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 04-07-2023
Line
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc Load Ocean Sea 10-09-2023
Practise Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 Olympia Disc Load Cosco Shipping 10-09-2023
Container Line Pakistan
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-3/2 Koi Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023
Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 Apl Disc Load Cma Cgm 10-09-2023
Barcelona Container Pakistan
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Apl 11-09-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm
Barcelona Container Pakistan
Fairchem 11-09-2023 Load Ethanol East Wind
Thresher Shipping Company
Koi 1-09-2023 Disc Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
Obsession 11-09-2023 Load Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services Pvt. Ltd
Expected Arrivals
Safeen Prize 11-09-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt. Ltd
Wan Hai 721 11-09-2023 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Gfs Pride 11-09-2023 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Alkyoni Sb 11-09-2023 D/51700 Rock Wma Shipcare
Phosphate Services
Sc Hong 12-09-2023 D/14000 Alpine Marine
Kong Chemical Services
Synergy 12-09-2023 D/L Container Forbes Shipping
Oakland Com
Esl Nhava 12-09-2023 D/L Container Allied Logistic
Sheva Services
Eunice 12-09-2023 D/23714 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Racha 13-09-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Terataki 11-09-2023 Container Ship -
Gamsunoro 11-09-2023 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 PVT Flora Palm oil Alpine Sept. 08, 2023
MW-2 African Owl Cement E. Green Sept. 10, 2023
Shipping
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Skatzoura Coal GSA Sept. 09, 2023
PIBT Lindsaylou Coal Alpine Sept. 10, 2023
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hua Wei-8 Palm oil Alpine Sept. 10, 2023
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Simaisma LNG GSA Sept. 10, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Limra LPG M Sept. 08, 2023
International
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
PVT Flora Palm oil Alpine Sept. 11, 2023
Simaisma LNG GSA -do-
Limra LPG M. International -do-
Skatzoura Coal GSA -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
ICE Fighter Chemicals Alpine Sept. 11, 2023
Sea-Peak
Galicia LNG MacKinnon's -do-
Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Chem Bulldog Palm oil Alpine -do-
Mega Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ulriken Palm oil Alpine -do-
Neutron
Sound Gas oil Alpine -do-
Zoe Schulte Chemicals Alpine -do-
Sea-span
Beacon Container O.N.E -do-
MSC Rania Container MSC PAK Sept. 11, 2023
Maersk
Boston Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Columbus Container GAC Sept. 12, 2023
