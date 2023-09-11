BAFL 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
DGKC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
FABL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
FCCL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2%)
GGL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
HBL 96.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.61%)
HUBC 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.55%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.46%)
PAEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.88%)
PIOC 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
PPL 73.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.73%)
PRL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (8.25%)
SNGP 45.29 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.35%)
SSGC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.26%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.81%)
TRG 90.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.69%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 34.9 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,866 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 16,183 Decreased By -62.7 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Reuters Published September 11, 2023 Updated September 11, 2023 04:31pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after fresh Saudi and Russian crude output cuts had driven prices to 10-month highs last week.

Saudi Arabia and Russia last week announced that they will extend voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the year.

Brent crude fell by 23 cents, or 0.25%, to $90.42 a barrel by 1051 GMT on Monday while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 46 cents, or 0.53%, to $87.05.

The supply cuts overshadowed continuing concern over Chinese economic activity last week, but investors looked to be focusing on demand drivers on Monday, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) due to release monthly reports this week.

The IEA last month lowered its 2024 forecast for oil demand growth to 1 million bpd, citing lacklustre macroeconomic conditions. OPEC’s August report, meanwhile, kept its 2.25 million bpd demand growth forecast unchanged.

Oil prices rise to 9-month high

Among economic factors in the spotlight, the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to announce its monthly interest rate decision this week.

The euro zone is forecast to grow more slowly than previously expected in 2023 and 2024, the European Commission said on Monday, held back by a sluggish German economy. It is now projecting GDP growth of 0.8% this year for the zone’s five largest economies, down from the 1.1% forecast in May.

In the United States, meanwhile, August consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Wednesday and could provide a steer on whether more increases to interest rates will be on the cards.

“The key economic number for the US this week will be US inflation data, which is likely to influence everything from stocks to forex to fixed income and commodity prices,” said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.

OPEC+ Russia Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices ease from 10-month highs but hold above $90 a barrel

Inter-bank market: rupee continues to post gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s rally continues against US dollar

Asia Cup 2023: Rain-hit Pakistan-India clash resumes with no overs lost

FO wants interim Afghan govt to be ‘mindful’ of Pakistan’s concerns regarding territorial integrity

Modi hails Saudi ties after ‘historic’ route unveiled

Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

Moroccan citizens step in to help quake victims

AsiaPak Investments acquires Pakistan’s Bol Network, amount not disclosed

Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif gets 12 years for inciting murder of Dutch MP

Read more stories