CCPO Lahore addresses concerns of police martyrs' families

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2023 03:37am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, held a meeting with the families of police martyrs, Ghazis, and disabled children of police employees in his office. CCPO Lahore attentively addressed the concerns of the participants and promptly issued directives for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that police martyrs and Ghazis are a source of immense pride for the department.

He highlighted that concrete measures are being taken to enhance the welfare of the heirs of martyrs, Ghazis, and the families of police personnel. Ensuring top-tier medical care and quality education for the disabled children of police martyrs, veterans, and employees is a paramount focus.

The CCPO underlined the utilization of all available resources to ensure the well-being of police martyrs' heirs, Ghazis, and employees' families.

CCPO reaffirmed the department's unwavering commitment to the welfare of police martyrs' heirs, Ghazis, and employees' families, assuring the resolution of all issues, including the education and employment prospects of disabled children of employees.

Participants expressed their heartfelt gratitude to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana for their proactive problem-solving approach.

