Non-appearance: JM issues arrest warrants for Arshad Sharif’s wife

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Samia Arshad, wife of journalist Arshad Sharif who was murdered in Kenya, for not appearing before it.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, while hearing the case issued arrest warrants for Arshad Sharif's wife, his son, and Sharif's producer over their non-appearance before the court as witnesses in the Arshad Sharif's murder case.

Arshad Sharif’s wife, son, producer Ali Usman, and 16 others are among the witnesses in the FIR registered on behalf of the State into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023