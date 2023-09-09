Murder of councillor: JI issues 48-hour ultimatum

KARACHI: In an urgent move, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the interim government to arrest the killer of its councillor in Surjani Town.

The JI city’s chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman asked the government to step up its efforts arrest the killers of Muhammad Mujeeb, who was shot dead on Thursday night apparently by anti-social elements.

He along hundreds of people, he attended the funeral of the slain councillor after the Friday prayers and gave ultimatum to the government.

He claimed said that Mujeeb was shot by an “electricity hook mafia” after a meeting with locals on how to cope with the electricity theft through a joint plan in UC 5 of Manghopir locality.

Naeem said that the JI will opt for a protest drive across the megacity if the government fails to meet the deadline set for the arrest of murderers.

The slain councillor, he said, was active in his locality with an unremitting support for the area residents against the K-Electric and electricity hook mafia.

