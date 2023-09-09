BAFL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.68%)
‘Technology Transfer Fund’ to achieve knowledge-based economy: Governor

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that “Technology Transfer Fund” which was established in 2013-14 to provide industry with local solutions to their problems as well as promote innovation, was an important step towards achieving a knowledge-based economy.

While chairing the 50th session of the Senate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday, the governor said that the University of Agriculture not only has a prominent position in education and research, but is also providing international standard facilities to the students. He urged the teachers to play their role in developing the abilities of the students as well as making them the best human beings. In 2008, the government of Pakistan allocated a budget of 13 billion for education, which was increased to 120 billion by 2018, but in 2019, it was reduced to 61 billion, he added.

In the meeting, the budget of the agricultural university for the fiscal year 2023-24 was also approved.

The governor further said that the universities should allocate five per cent of their income for the scholarship of deserving students so that students belonging to low-income families can quench their thirst for knowledge. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and said that all the nations in the world respect and honour their martyrs. He said that no one can be a benefactor of the nation more than those who sacrifice their lives for the sake of the nation.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqar Ahmad Khan said that more than seven thousand students are being provided with scholarships by the UAF, while teaching assistants, on-hour working, and other facilities are also available for students with financial difficulties.

He said as per the US ranking, the UAF is the 66th best university in the world in agricultural sciences, while according to the National Taiwan University ranking, it is ranked as the 43rd best university in the world.

He said the UAF is working not only at the national level but also with international institutions on education and research issues. With the support of Washington State University, new varieties of wheat with higher productivity and resistance to climate change are being introduced, while varieties with five times more gram yield are being produced, he added.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the women's sports complex at the university. The project, under the auspices of the Punjab government, has total cost of Rs 310 million. The Women’s Sports Complex spread over 55,296 square feet has multi-purpose hall, Olympic standard swimming pool, squash court, fitness center and other facilities.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman Technology Transfer Fund

