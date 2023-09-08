BAFL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.37%)
BIPL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FABL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 81.03 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
PAEL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.5%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.78%)
PPL 70.71 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.27%)
PRL 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
SSGC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
TRG 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,586 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 16,189 Increased By 92.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,872 Increased By 114.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 16,194 Increased By 32.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SPL (Sitara Peroxide Limited) 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.92%

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

BR Web Desk Published 08 Sep, 2023 02:35pm

Sitara Peroxide Limited (SPL), Pakistan’s chemical manufacturer, announced that it is extending its plant shutdown by another 30 days.

The company, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of hydrogen peroxide, announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We would like to inform that the management has decided to extend the suspension of plant operation for another 30 days,” read the notice.

“Moreover, the management is hopeful that the current situation will get better, enabling the company to resume its production activities after 30 days,” it added.

Last month, SPL had announced to shut operations for three weeks citing non-availability of raw materials/chemicals.

The company, which has remained non-operational for months now, back then also said that is looking for other avenues to generate funds.

The company, while presenting its quarterly financial statement for the quarter ending 31 March 2023, had stated that it is facing the challenge of an unprecedented rise in tariff of Regasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG).

Businesses in Pakistan have been facing challenges on several fronts, including high energy costs and an inability to secure letters of credit for imports amid a severe dollar shortage.

A programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided some breathing space, but experts say economic woes will continue until structural issues behind the constant boom-and-bust cycles are addressed.

While some restrictions, including the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs), have eased owing to improvement in foreign exchange reserves, industrialists have expressed concerns that they are finding it difficult to obtain import permits for their manufacturing needs.

PSX LCs plant shutdown Economic distress Sitara Peroxide chemical manufacturer

Comments

1000 characters

Sitara Peroxide extends shutdown for 30 days

Intra-day update: rupee’s merry run continues against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open market: rupee’s rally continues, appreciates further against USD

PTI leader Pervez Elahi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

SC rejects previous PDM govt’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

FY23: Amreli Steels posts loss of Rs678.4mn amid drop in sales, higher finance cost

World food price index back at two-year low despite rice surge: FAO

Economic challenges: Army vows its full support to caretaker setup

ECs all praise for army chief

Read more stories