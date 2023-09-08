BAFL 39.55 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.59%)
BIPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
BOP 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
DGKC 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
FABL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
HUBC 80.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.9%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 95.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PAEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PPL 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.89%)
PRL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
SSGC 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
TRG 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 15.5 (0.34%)
BR30 16,202 Increased By 105.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,879 Increased By 121.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 40.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia replies to US criticism of ‘sham’ vote in occupied Ukrainian regions

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2023 09:42am

The Russian embassy in the US said on Friday that Washington was meddling in Russia’s internal affairs by calling elections in the occupied areas of Ukraine that Moscow now considers Russian “illegitimate”, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia is holding regional elections this week, including in the four Ukrainian regions it partly controls.

Russia bans entry to Biden’s siblings, US senators

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday: “Russia’s sham elections in occupied areas of Ukraine are illegitimate”.

Ukraine Antony Blinken Ukraine crisis Russian embassy

Comments

1000 characters

Russia replies to US criticism of ‘sham’ vote in occupied Ukrainian regions

CCP says strictly monitoring ongoing sugar situation

Power sector quagmire: Implementation of 3-pronged strategy begins

SC rejects PDM’s objections on bench hearing audio leaks case

ECs all praise for army chief

Constituencies: ECP reviews progress of delimitations

Now Blome calls on commerce minister

Traders seal 12 deals for import of 0.7m MTs of wheat

SIFC identifies 9 power projects worth $6.87bn

Green Initiative Pakistan: Sustainable gas supply key to agri transformation: FMPAC

Tax system being digitised under reform process: PM

Read more stories